We finally have proof that lack of social distancing doesn’t result in more COVID-19 cases.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the pronouncement that BLM protesters would not have to follow his new distancing edict. He gave two reasons.
First, BLM protests are “too important” to restrict.
Second, the protests (with thousands peacefully destroying businesses) did not result in increased COVID cases.
De Blasio’s spokesperson, Avery Cohen, gave the information they used to determine this.
If logic means anything these days, there is no reason to make rules banning public gatherings.
Who am I to argue “science”?
Since de Blasio rules a city with many more people than the state of Arizona, we must take him seriously.
Charles Barta, Sahuarita