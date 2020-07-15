We finally have proof that lack of social distancing doesn’t result in more COVID-19 cases.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the pronouncement that BLM protesters would not have to follow his new distancing edict. He gave two reasons.

First, BLM protests are “too important” to restrict.

Second, the protests (with thousands peacefully destroying businesses) did not result in increased COVID cases.

De Blasio’s spokesperson, Avery Cohen, gave the information they used to determine this.

Community Conversations Survey

GVNews has launched a SURVEY to better understand your needs around community conversations.  By taking the survey, you'll be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards for Los Agaves Mexican & American restaurant in Green Valley.

If logic means anything these days, there is no reason to make rules banning public gatherings.

Who am I to argue “science”?

Since de Blasio rules a city with many more people than the state of Arizona, we must take him seriously.

Charles Barta, Sahuarita

Join the online forum

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters