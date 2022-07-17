The past two summers we have spent our hot months in Tomahawk, in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
We live in Green Valley seven months of the year and have been aware of outrageous prices for many years at the two Safeway stores in the Green Valley area.
We only purchase weekly “specials” from Safeway. The past 12 months the “specials” shrank and have not saved us much.
When we came to Wisconsin, we were introduced to the Trigs chain of supermarkets. We were in for sticker shock: prices even higher than Green Valley Safeway’s. Examples: This week’s advertised deals at Trigs stores: Rainbow trout, $14 per pound, or local yellow perch, $25 per pound; 9 oz. chopped lettuce, $3.50.
Wisconsin is the “dairy state” and one would think that dairy products here would be a deal. Not so. Cheeses, milk, butter and ice cream are much more costly here than Green Valley Safeway. That’s why we drive to Rhinelander, Wisconsin, (30 minutes away) and buy in bulk at Aldis market.
When we return to Pima County, we will shop at Tucson Aldis. We also find great deals on Amazon Pantry. Green Valley needs an Aldis or another true discount supermarket.
