I am extremely disappointed in our current GVR board. The majority votes as a bloc, engages in conspiracy theories (i.e. the unwarranted attacks on CEO Kent Blumenthal), and seems to be invested in squelching the vitality of this community.
I love this community, and I think the founders were so insightful when they realized that it could only succeed if all members contributed. I believe that the current board majority would like to see voluntary participation, which, in my view, would destroy the very premise on which this community was built.
I hope that current members will be alert to the dangers facing us, and vote for more community-minded candidates in the next election.
Layne Cook Johnson, Green Valley