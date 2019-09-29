Regarding the Democrats’ efforts to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (“Dems postpone Sinema censure vote,” Page A12, Sept. 25). From the story: “But progressives expect her to at least vote in line with the Democratic National Committee’s platform, which he (Dan O’Neal) said she’s violated three times.”
And yet, on Friday, Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to put country before party.”
I wonder how Mr. O’Neal feels about that? Try as I may, I cannot recall any outcry from the Democrats when John McCain went across the aisle on several occasions.
The days when Republicans and Democrats worked together to better the nation seem so long ago. I wonder how much more we, the people, could have benefited if the Democrats had put as much effort into doing the work they were elected to do as they have done to try to unseat a sitting president.
Today, I would be ashamed to call myself a Democrat.
Tim Jones, Green Valley