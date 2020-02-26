I was struck by the stark differences in the two “In My View” articles in the Feb. 23 paper. Thomas Kennel (“Turnabout: My history with GVR’s CEO”) listed in detail the numerous accomplishments of the current CEO. Facts.
In contrast, Gail Vanderhoof (“We don’t need to invest $40 million to make GVR great”) notes that Green Valley is a “friendly, compassionate small town,” a “compassionate village” and “caring and affordable.” I guess this is implying that if GVR tries to expand services as the needs of the members change, that this will somehow transform Green Valley into a non-friendly, uncompassionate, uncaring, unaffordable village or small town. Emotions and predictions.
And, as Kennel points out, the $40 million is a long-range plan. Instead of continuing to use the potential cost (over 10 years) as a scare tactic, it would be helpful if those who oppose the plan could explain what specific parts of the plan they oppose.
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley