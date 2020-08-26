Let me be clear, two wrongs do not make a right!
But let’s look at the hypocrisy of Mr. Soper’s treatise (“Beware October,” Aug. 23).
If it’s a Republican, it’s a lie; but if it’s a Democrat, it’s just a “misspoke”!
Does Fast and Furious ring a bell?
No, then how about Benghazi? Don’t remember that either? How about the IRS scandal or spying on the Trump campaign?
All 16,000 of Trump’s supposed lies pale in comparisons to the lies told about Benghazi alone!
And if his handling of the virus was soooo terrible, why did Joe Biden say he was a xenophobic racist when he closed the borders the end of January? And furthermore, Nancy Pelosi told all of San Francisco the end of February that there was nothing to be concerned about! And it’s all Trump’s fault?
A closing note, I am a registered independent!
Jan Etheredge, Green Valley