I love Green Valley and I love your newspaper. I look forward to it coming, I’ve always been proud of it, and to be honest I never write these kinds of letters, I’m not a complainer. But what possessed anyone to print that awful article about men wearing a baseball cap backwards? (“Baseball cap worn backward? No, it’s not cool,” Page B7, May 27).
It was like the rantings of a prejudiced old grouch. I felt saddened that it was printed, and saddened that anyone could be so small-minded as to write it, a sad waste of paper and ink.
Edie Barbara Mulesky, Green Valley