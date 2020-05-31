Had to chuckle when I saw the irony in your political cartoon of President Trump playing golf for the first time in over three months (Page A6, May 27). The irony being this was supposed to be a slap at the president for playing golf while 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus.
No, the real irony is that every issue of the Green Valley News has printed dozens of names of Green Valley golfers in your “Green Valley Golf Scores” section since the pandemic began. I guess since we are retired and work a lot harder than our tireless president, we can play golf weekly during this pandemic instead of once every three months.
Steve Wentz, Green Valley