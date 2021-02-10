Tuesday was something of a red-letter day — Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began in the Senate.
I am watching it on TV and I suspect that goes for you, too. And millions more. After all, presidential impeachment trials are a rare event. So rare that President Trump is the first to experience it twice.
Oops. I misspoke. Trump is no longer president. He is Citizen Trump. A little confusing, isn’t it? The purpose of impeachment is to remove someone from office. But Trump has already been removed from office. By us, the voters.
Sure, I know a lot of brilliant legal scholars have declared that it is still OK to conduct an impeachment trial even after a person has been removed from office. Maybe it is.
Nonetheless, it strikes me as sort of a horse-feathers argument. He’s gone; so what’s the point? The common rejoinder: Trump can run again in 2024 if he’s not convicted now. So what? Don’t Democrats trust the people of the United States?
Would the GOP actually nominate Trump in 2024? Not likely. But if the Grand Old Party did nominate him, it would not be the end of the world.
We, the people, are judge and jury in presidential elections. Choosing a president is up to us. That’s what voting is all about.
Are Democrats so fearful of Trump making an awesome gangbusters comeback in 2024 that they must disqualify him now, by convicting him in an impeachment trial?
C’mon, Dems. This country is a democratic republic. (Small “d,” by the way.) In a democratic republic, the people determine who is qualified — and who is not -— to be president. Not the Senate. Dems, have a little faith in the Demos, as the ancient Greeks called it.
Mike Moore
Green Valley