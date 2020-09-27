While in high school, I wrote a paper titled “What Democracy Means to Me,” which was published in a booklet, “Young America Speaks.”
The essence was that all Americans have to work together, protect and stand up for each other in order to preserve our democracy. Now, I wonder if I really believed what I wrote. After all, I had turned a blind eye much of my life to prejudice and extreme poverty. It seems I understood the concept of equality but was too indifferent to take an active role to support it. But today, when I see the hatred and strife that has our democracy teetering on the brink, I am at the point of begging people to put your differences aside and come together.
Study your agendas and decide whether your wants and fears are important enough to sacrifice our ideals. Would a police state or a Christian state or a dictatorship give you more security from your fears? I don’t want any of those for the loved ones I leave behind. I don’t just want America first. I want American democracy first! It is what has made America great and special enough that people from around the globe have come to our shores. And many, many of those people have helped to make America the great and proud place it once was. It is the America I want to live in.
Carol Richardson, Green Valley