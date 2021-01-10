Financial institutions regularly use “stress tests” to gauge their ability to withstand an economic crisis — sort of a simulation of a worst-case scenario.
On Nov. 8, 2016, 63 million Americans joined to hire Donald J. Trump to “stress test” our democracy. On Nov. 3, 2020, 81 million Americans fired him. Not because he did a bad job, but because he did an exceedingly good job of stress testing our democracy. He convinced half of Americans to hate the other half. He hand-picked pure originalist judges for hundreds of federal judicial positions and filled one-third of the Supreme Court with the same.
He lied to everyone, and captivated half the population to his cult position as chief demagogue and autocrat. He bent every law and every norm to an unimaginable extent, and got away with it. He extracted teeth from every environmental law or regulation that he could find. He snubbed world leaders who were friends and cozied up to world despots who were enemies. He surrounded himself with sycophants, and fired any who did not so perform.
As a stress-tester extraordinaire, he was worth every penny we paid him. Even all the pennies we didn’t know about. The bad news? Our democracy was found to be fragile and full of exploitable weaknesses. And these are now marked with green (go) flags. We will need to be extremely careful about who we elect in the future.
Stan Hart, Green Valley