Our democracy is under attack. A sign of a healthy democracy is the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next as has happened 46 times since 1797. President Trump is the only president who is not willing to give up his power. He continues to call the election a fraud, that the presidency was stolen from him — but presents no evidence!
His judicial suits are being thrown out one after the other because of no or insufficient evidence. He has lobbied Republicans to change the electors in states won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They won the popular vote by more that 5 million votes and the Electoral College with 306 delegates. Donald Trump called this kind of win a landslide victory in 2016.
I blame the supporters of Donald Trump for his continued attacks on our democracy. Without the support of the millions of people who take his word for what is happening without looking at the evidence, Trump could not continue his fight. Our country is at a crossroads — are we for democracy and the peaceful transfer of power or for the dictatorship of Donald Trump, who is trying to steal.
Irene Little, Green Valley