This is not intended as a political statement of any kind. As an American citizen, I’d like to have these questions answered regardless of who is responsible.
1. Who are the “federal agents” dressed in full riot gear and heavily armed?
2. What government entity sent them into Portland and now apparently other cities as well?
3. To whom are they responsible? Who is commanding their activities?
4. Where, when, how and by whom have they been trained? (They didn’t suddenly appear out of nowhere.)
5. Are they part of the military budget? Where is the money coming from for this operation?
6. Why are they not identifiable?
7. Lastly, is this action constitutional? At least some, if not most, of the actions they’ve taken so far have been against average citizens exercising a legitimate right of citizenship. If they can’t differentiate between these citizens and hoodlum looters and vandals, perhaps they need more training? A soft target like a line of women, including some who were pregnant, seems a bit of a stretch for this kind of intimidation.
In Hitler’s Germany, or even Putin’s Russia, I wouldn’t expect these questions to be answered. In the America I know and love, they must be answered.
Duke Southard, Green Valley