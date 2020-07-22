On Aug. 4, Republicans will decide whether Daniel McCarthy or Martha McSally will be the U.S. Senate candidate. By long exposure, we recognize McSally’s name, but who is she? We learn nothing from her campaign website about her fundamental political beliefs or the vital issues of today.
When in Washington, McSally’s voting needle has wobbled left and right. Her election record is equally wobbly, losing as many as she has won. She didn’t back Trump in 2016, but now she says she does. To remove her veil, McSally must debate McCarthy before Aug. 4. But here she is not wobbly: Block him! She fears giving McCarthy name recognition and losing the debate.
We know more about newbie McCarthy than wannabe politico McSally. A strong Trump supporter, McCarthy overwhelms with openness about his family, beliefs, and issue positions on his website.
While McCarthy is an open book, McSally denies the voter full disclosure. Her assault of silence hurts herself and the Party. It reveals her fear of competition and prevents the discovery of fresh political talent.
With the everyday far-left attacks on our liberty, to defeat the Democrat in November, we need the sturdiness of McCarthy, not the shakiness of McSally.
D. Clarke, Sahuarita