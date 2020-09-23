In 2016, these Republican senators all publicly stated that in the event of a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year, the president chosen by the people should be the one to make this lifetime appointment: Mike Lee, Marco Rubio, Ron Johnson, Cory Gardner, John Barrasso, Pat Toomey, John Thune, Chuck Grassley, John Cornyn, Tom Cotton, Steve Daines, Rob Portman, David Perdue, Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell. In 2018, Sen. Lindsey Graham said the same thing.
We must urge them to be true to their stated beliefs and do the right thing by delaying the SCOTUS nomination hearings until 2021.
Sandra Rooney, Green Valley