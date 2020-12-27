This is a response to the column from journalist Mike Moore which appeared in this paper on Dec. 13, in which he launched a broadside against President Trump in a variety of ways (“How Donald Trump ‘won’ the election,” Page A6). Let’s examine Mr. Moore’s contentions separately.
Mr. Moore initially asserts that the president has “completely failed the character test“ by “attacking“ the peaceful transfer of power. Contrary to this assertion, contesting alleged election fraud or, for that matter, any other type of fraud, by legal means through the courts can hardly be characterized as attacking the transition process. Such is a rather poor choice of words for a journalist.
Next, Mr. Moore attacks the president’s past business ventures and castigates Mr. Trump on one or more of his business failures. There is nothing illegal, unethical or immoral for anyone to take risks, start corporations and employ workers, which is what Mr. Trump did. What Mr. Moore fails to mention is that, over the years, Mr. Trump has employed thousands of people on his payrolls and paid millions of dollars in payroll and property taxes. It’s called entrepreneurship, Mr. Moore, and contrary to the mantra of the Democratic Party, such risk-taking benefits our country in many ways.
Next Mr. Moore is angry that “Trump has made huge piles of money over the years.” No! Pity the thought! What a horrible concept. It’s called capitalism, Mr. Moore, which, these days, is a monetary concept not in favor with the Democrat Party. Socialism is now the true base of the Democrat Party. John Kennedy is likely rolling in his grave.
Lastly, Mr. Moore reaches the end of his all-encompassing, anti-Trump diatribe. He avers that he “wants his nation back.” How he “lost” his nation he does not say. Donald Trump promised before he was elected to cut taxes, reduce regulation, restore the military and, among many other things, create jobs. During his administration we have had the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in history. The stock market hit an all-time high, medium household income is the highest ever recorded, lowest women’s unemployment in 65 years, restoration of the veterans administration, 3.9 million fewer people on food stamps, Right to Try legislation passed, VA choice, withdrew America from Obama’s Iran deal and the list goes on.
Has Donald Trump been a perfect president? Of course not. Has he said things over the years which he should not have said? Of course. Mr. Moore and his fellow liberals would criticize Donald Trump if he found a cure for cancer. You don’t need your “nation back,“ Mr. Moore. It never left you. The nation is much stronger in many ways than it was when President Trump took office. Now, we unfortunately have a president-elect who is, at a minimum, confused mentally the vast majority of the time and his China connection may be his early undoing.
Cheer up, Mr. Moore; your man “won”. Now let’s watch and see if the United States benefits more under his administration than does China. Early indications are that China is the real winner in this election.
John Longwell, Sahuarita