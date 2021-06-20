Just received my June 6 issue. As always, I check the opinion letters, where I noted “Dump Sinema” because the author said she hadn’t voted for the establishment of a January 6 Commission. Yet on the next page’s Opinion extra, FactCheck.org indicated “Sinema [had] missed the vote due to a personal family matter.” There are multiple sources that reported that fact, as well as fact she has stated that she supported the establishment of such a commission.
How many of us have not come through on our best intentions when a more important family matter arises?
Irene Silverman
Green Valley