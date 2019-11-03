For the edification of deniers of the “Deep State” in our government, today, on national TV, former acting director of the CIA John McLaughlin — with former CIA director John Brennan sitting next to him, proudly proclaimed, “Thank God for the deep state!”
The “deep state” are unelected bureaucrats, ensconced by previous administrations, intent on sabotaging the current administration. Whether one doubts the Clinton and DNC campaign that hired Fusion GPS, using Russian disinformation, to sabotage the Trump presidential campaign (The Steele Dossier), and the immediate efforts to scuttle his presidency once that failed, please, for a moment, put aside your utter hatred for Donald Trump and consider if you’re comfortable with our government being run by deep-state saboteurs, undermining the will of American voters.
We’ve certainly seen this in third-world banana-republics, but are we really comfortable — regardless of our dislike for our current president — having our government run by these people? Remember, folks, this works both ways. Unless it’s Cook County (Chicago), where I grew up, the ballot box might still be the best way to go.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley