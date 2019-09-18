I read the letter from Christine Mitchell and I wonder if she watches any news channel that is objective (“T-shirt controversy one thing, behavior another,” Sept. 8). If she were to really find out what is happening with President Trump she would be ashamed of what she has written.
Obama created a cabal against this president and it is still not settled. She needs to go to Judicial Watch and find out the real news about Obama and his FBI, DOJ and “Intelligence.” She also needs to learn the truth about how the media is misinforming the public on everything Trump.
Is she not ashamed that Democrats would murder babies after being born alive (partial-birth abortion). Is she not ashamed that Democrats would steal money through taxes from people who legitimately earned and saved that money through more taxes on their investments? Is she not ashamed that they want to force Communism/Fascism down the throats of Americans? Is she not ashamed how the Democrats use school unions to indoctrinate our kids about climate change?
Is it only a crime in her eyes if it is a Republican and not a Democrat who she “supposes” does all the wrong? She needs to take a hard look at the now Communist/Fascist Democrat party and make a decision.
Dana Hayes, Nogales