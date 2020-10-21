My request may seem odd, but please hear me out. You need to print your paper on something more sustainable. My Sunday paper disintegrated when I happened to spew a mouthful of coffee on it while reading an ad that was on page A3, lower right corner.
The headline was the simple bold word “DO.” I read the bulleted litany “signs of democracy passing” and agreed with each one, actually, all emphatically. Reading to the bottom I fully expected this ad was placed by a Biden for president group, PAC or individual endorsing Biden, only to read that it was by the United Republicans of GV and Sahuarita. SPEW! went the coffee and my paper disintegrated.
If there was, is or could be a document that summed up the Republican Party and their agenda, this is it. Simple, concise and to the point. They nailed it right smack dab on the head! Wow! If they only knew the trouble they have saved us. All we need to do is read their campaign information and there is no doubt who to vote for. Vote Blue. Vote Biden.
JM Dougherty, Green Valley