As I listen to the debate over the debt ceiling, I am reminded of how often over the last 60 of my 89 years I have heard the same old arguments. The one that bothers me the most is when people suggest that we should not burden future generations with the burden of paying off the debt.
In WWII we incurred a debt that was higher relative to the national income than at any time in history. I am of the generation that was supposed to suffer from the burden of that debt. Some suffering! During my working life I enjoyed a period of unparalleled prosperity.
The federal debt is not like a private debt. We have had a federal debt since the Washington administration and we will always have one. The real burden we should worry about is that imposed by not maintaining our infrastructure or forcing our children to go into debt to attend college.
The government paid me to go to college under the G.I. Bill. They have gotten their money back with interest many times over. Why was Congress so quick to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate tax cuts largely for the rich but resisting it to provide for long neglected physical and social infrastructure spending?