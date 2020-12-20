The belief that this presidential election was stolen from Trump is indisputable. Any poll proves this. It is settled science. The facts are real. The fake and illegal votes are not. This common knowledge leaves all the power with one party, the Republican party.
The Democrat party cannot prove the elections were free and fair. It is the job of the Republican party to prove the election was not free and fair. If Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts represents the sentiment of the majority of Republican legislators, the Republican party is headed to the dustbin of history. If the majority of Republican legislators are scared of Antifa and BLM and choose to hide behind mommy’s skirt, the Republican party deserves its demise. Independent rolls will swell. A new populist party will emerge. The Republicans will be left with a very small minority of active voters.
The Republican legislators with a spine who stand up and fight for this election to be correctly counted will be the leaders of this new populist party. The go-along-to-get-along corrupted Republican legislators can stand with what’s left of the GOP on Boot Hill.
David Cashion, Green Valley