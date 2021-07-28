The survival of local newspapers is a noble and important goal, but a bill designed to help, currently being considered by the House Ways and Means Committee, is a sure-fire way to promote government-induced censorship.
This bill (HR3940) would subsidize local media directly through tax credits to offset payroll and indirectly through tax credits to subscribers and advertisers.
If adopted, newspaper editors and reporters will be under pressure from their publishers not to print anything that might jeopardize having the special tax breaks extended in years to come.
If you don’t believe this would happen, just take a look at how the government has recently intimidated social media giants into more and more censorship.
Being completely independent from the government and being willing to publish all points of view has always been one of the hallmarks of American journalism. The Green Valley News gets very high marks in this area now, but what about the future?
Although well-intentioned, this proposed legislation is a bad idea and should be defeated in Congress.
Jim Cleary
Green Valley