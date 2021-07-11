Despite the fact so many Americans came to this country after the Civil War and after our Indian wars and had nothing to do with those, CRT (Critical Race Theory) ascribes to whiteness all sorts of evil doings.
We who are white are due some serious remorse, according to CRT, that’s about to be introduced in our schools and our military. The idea is that our children easily can be taught and can convince their skeptical parents that being white is an unworthy thing. Once whites have been so made aware they’re a lousy bunch, then it’s time to go for the money.
Blacks will be given reparations for those slavery years. And once that happens, Democrats figure they will get lots of Black votes, enough to make up for the Black votes and women’s votes they might have lost during the Trump administration.
If white, Asian and some Black parents don’t like it, too bad. The teachers unions are for it. Better outlaw it while you can. It’s a shakedown, folks.
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley