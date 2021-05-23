Rep. Elise Stefanik, Queen of the May! That ecstatic smile tells the whole story – the story of who she is. Every image of her displays her smiling pride and total delight at being elevated to leadership by her elected peers in the U.S. House.
I cannot help but question how one who has received her crown based upon a total sham, as a puppet for the most powerful anti-Democratic forces in our nation, can possibly radiate the joy she is apparently feeling at this moment.
Elise Stefanik is telling you her story of being a ruthless, power-hungry, attention-seeking politician with no connection to truth who will stop at nothing to achieve “glory.” She is now at the top of the heap of those who have decided that the rule of law is a joke, and the Constitution of the United States just a quaint old document. This is a woman intent upon destroying our democracy.
That smile we’re seeing? It’s the smile of a woman who delights in lies and deceit.
Peggy Hendrickson
Glenn Valley