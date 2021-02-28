It’s been going on since we first visited Nogales back in 2012. The Customs and Border Protection pedestrian entry point stations seem to be manned by no more than two officers. The line waiting to enter the United States can be hours long. The Tucson sector has over 3,900 agents. Certainly the businesses from the border to Tucson welcome shoppers from Mexico. Many Arizonans need to go south for medical reasons.
We need to hear from the CBP as to how they can rectify this situation.
Ray Omdahl, Green Valley