Two weeks ago, I went to the vitamin shop in Continental Shopping Plaza and found it gone, completely cleaned out. I wasn’t surprised since the slow summers and now the coronavirus were very hard, but I am saddened.
A favorite restaurant in Tucson, Sweet Tomatoes, closed last summer and when we went to JCPenney and Macy’s last week to buy a blanket, almost empty shelves greeted us, and no blankets. Online isn’t perfect. I can’t feel the material, try on clothes and check out the color when I buy online, and returning things is a real chore.
On the plus side of staying at home, we communicate better and value some things we didn’t before the virus, but it has also shown me that some places where I used to shop just aren’t able to make it. Big chains or small businesses, they were a part of my life, and I miss them.
Rita Valent, Green Valley