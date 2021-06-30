This is a response to Philip Gibeau’s letter (“What happened to us?” June 27) in which he claims that the precautions suggested by the government and CDC forced “normal freedoms (to) be abandoned.” Further, he states data revealed that less than 1% of our population has died from COVID.
First of all, is he intimating that this number is insignificant and that society would have been better served by ignoring those deaths? What would he consider an “unacceptable” loss of life percentage-wise…if not 1%, is it 5%.. .or 10%…or 50%? Perhaps he’d feel differently if some of the 1% COVID deaths were his friends or family members? Does Mr. Gibeau have any family or acquaintances in the medical field who are still overwhelmed by pandemic surges?
By the way, we will never know what the population percentage loss might have been if the various mandates had not been put into place when they were. (And followed by reasonable people.)
We are not yet past the crisis, because the “unvaxed” will continue perpetuating the infections. In countries where unvaxed are due to lack of medical supply that, unfortunately, leads to new variant strains and additional deaths. In a country where vaccine delivery has been efficient, freely given and supplies adequate, it is hard to understand why anyone would opt to not get vaccinated.
Were we, as a country, as Mr. Gibeau states, “overly submissive in giving up our constitutional rights?” I think not! “Guarding our freedoms” should include doing our civic duty to defeat the pandemic’s active virus strains by being “active,” “responsible” and reasonable: Get Your Shot(s) now!
Susan S. Ford
Green Valley