One moment, many areas of the country are at high levels of transmission of the coronavirus, a scenario in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places and, of course, get vaccinated and keep the vaccination intervals as it recommended.
Lightning seems to have struck a day or two before the State of the Union Address. President Biden was wearing a mask even as he walked along the beach alone. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris always had one on in public. Many representatives made sure to have theirs on in front of the cameras. Then, the virus went away, “poof.” The CDC put in new guidelines to what seem like a nod to the current political and social climate.
Watching the State of the Union for the five minutes I did, as it made my stomach turn, I could not find anybody wearing a mask. There they were shaking hands, hugging, no regard for social distancing. The CDC had helped the show and paved the way for the mid-term elections. Masks were becoming a real thorn in the sides of the Democrats, as if they needed this thorn along with many others come November.
Imposing mask mandates on voters and being caught not complying is also not a good strategy for an election. And how about the young school children who have been behind a mask for a year or two. No, not a good election strategy.
So, it appears the politics of COVID has begun to run its course. Let’s hope those who are elected in November stick to the medical side. Let’s hope we get some new people at the CDC who do the same.
