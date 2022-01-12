If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Microscopic particles in wood smoke when inhaled may cause serious health problems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns that so-called fine particles are the most dangerous components of wood smoke. Inhalation of these particles causes burning eyes, runny nose and inflammation of lung tissue.
Wood smoke may affect your immune system and make you more prone to lung infections including the virus that causes COVID-19. During this COVID pandemic the CDC has asked users of wood burning devices to consider their personal and the public risk and to reduce smoke exposure.
Older people and those with pre-existing lung conditions along with those who have or are recovering from COVID-19 may have diminished lung function and therefore might be at elevated risk of respiratory health effects after exposure to smoke.
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality notes that cool winters, with little wind cause smoke to be trapped near backyard fire pits and remain in the air for days affecting people who live around those who use backyard wood-burning devices.
The PDEQ has suggested that fire pit users ask the people who live around them if their wood-burning practices might be affecting their health. In addition, the department recommends limiting fires to a maximum of three logs and issued a warning to never burn treated wood, painted wood, particle board or oriented strand board.
