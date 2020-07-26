According to a report in the New York Times on July 17, the countries with the lowest rate of mask usage, and highest rate of “never wear mask” respondents, are the four Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland). On the whole, these countries have a lower fatality rate than most western countries.
On July 15, Sweden reported that it compared their data on the effect of school closure (Sweden didn’t close schools) to that of Finland (which did close schools for three months). They found the rate of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in children to be identical. More importantly, they found no increase in COVID-19 in teachers who continued to teach in-person.
Charles Barta, Sahuarita