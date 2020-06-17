This is only the second time I have ever responded to an “Opinion,” but I am quite upset this morning. I have long wondered about the COVID-19 death figure. It seems to have been answered (FactCheck: “Are hospitals inflating numbers for gain?” Page A7, May 31): “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has classified COVID19 cases with existing groups for respiratory infections and inflammations.”
My longtime friend and broker had a terrible case of COPD. After numerous hospitalizations, it finally claimed his life when he developed pneumonia. I’m not concerned with funds, necessarily, only that this death was due to tobacco, not COVID-19. How dare they inflate one figure to cause fear when the reality is not there!
Nelda L. Carinder, Green Valley