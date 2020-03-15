I agree with Dr. Barta’s advice to not panic (“Don’t panic,” March 11). However, Dr. Barta could have looked at the CDC (www.cdc.gov) and the World Health Organization (www.who.int) websites to get answers to some of his questions.
Yes, the flu causes many deaths, but the fatality rate is lower than COVID-19. Further, while the range of symptoms for the two viruses is similar, the fraction with severe disease appears to be different. For COVID-19, data to date suggest that 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe infection, requiring oxygen, and 5% are critical infections, requiring ventilation. These fractions of severe and critical infection is higher than what is observed for influenza infection. As far as COVID-19 not spreading as fast as the flu, that is largely a factor of our not having enough tests. We don’t know the actual number of cases in the U.S., so we don’t know how fast it spreads. Other countries have experienced very rapid spread.
The “underlying conditions” that are referred to are serious chronic medical conditions like respiratory problems, heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, and people who are immunosuppressed.
As for the stock market, part of the drop is caused by fear of a major disruption of the worldwide supply chain. Given what has happened in China, that is a reasonable possibility.
