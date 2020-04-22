Some don’t seem to care. We were at Sahuarita Walmart on Saturday morning, and I estimate a good 20% of the folks didn’t have facial coverings. That includes staff members.
If we are to get a handle on COVID-19, folks need to start giving credence to the recommendations of the CDC, WHO, ASDHS and any other organization that is trying to help us fight this pandemic.
The most interesting observation I had was that the older the person, the more likely they were wearing some facial covering/mask.
Younger folks, you are not immune to this virus!
Warren McBride, Green Valley