How many of you go online before shopping at Safeway and “clip/click” coupons, special deals, etc. How many of you actually check your receipt to make sure you got those deals? Oh, and yes, I always make sure I have checked the correct store that I am shopping at and I also scan bar codes with my cellphone to be sure I get the deal.
Safeway has a problem and won’t admit it. If you aren’t currently checking your receipts to make sure you got the advertised price, I highly suggest you start doing so. Several months back, Safeway made changes to their app. Since that time, I have been overcharged anywhere from $1.50 up to $35 each and every time I go to Safeway. And when they overcharge me $35, they argue with me about giving me my money back and want to issue me a store credit.
Initially the management at both Green Valley-area stores acted like they just couldn’t understand how something like this could happen. After making a post on social media, I have found out that it’s not just me. It is many, many Green Valley shoppers.
Safeway has some serious IT issues. I have sent a letter to the managers in Green Valley (they did not even have the courtesy to acknowledge the correspondence), I have talked with their 800 number customer service, all to no avail. If everyone starts checking their receipts and going back to customer service for refunds, maybe it will start to sink in that this is not limited to a few customers … it is everyone!
