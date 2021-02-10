“… grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Yes, this quote is from the AA 12-Step Program, and it came to mind recently when I purchased a building permit for a small house in Pima County. I was totally shocked when I was told the total permit would be $15,349.
After checking costs in other counties, Pima gets the blue ribbon for excessive cost by a great margin. Keep in mind, you, the voter, have no say about this cost.
Now the big home-building companies aren’t complaining — they just add this cost to the price of the house and move on. But the little guy, the owner-builders, get quite a shock. When you add about $12,000 sales tax and other fees, affordable new housing pretty much fades away. My gut instinct tells me these fees do not just reflect operational costs, but also represent county revenue — kind of like the automobile tag extra charge.
These outrageous costs would all sit better with me if I had voted for them like I have done for bond issues.
And just in case you think I’m just starting out in the building business and don’t understand, let me assure you that this is not the case. I’ve been building houses for a good part of my 81 years and, yes, I do know a thing or two. So I know nothing will change, but at least I was able to change “progress,” if that is what they are calling it these days, but I’m not going to purchase any more lots in Pima County.
Ben Travis
Green Valley