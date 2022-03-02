Purchase Access

I’m responding to Lorraine Alves’ letter (“By Choice,” March 27) to correct the record.  The lawsuit she referenced (Nickerson, et al. v Green Valley Recreation) had unanimous opinions from any judge who was involved, and none were in favor of the plaintiffs. 

For example, the court documents include this from Judge Paul Tang (Pima County Superior Court), “the plaintiffs filed an application for a preliminary  injunction seeking to bar GVR from initiating collection efforts or placing liens on their properties during the course of the litigation.  The trial court denied the application, ruling that .... the  plaintiffs “ha[d]  not  shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits.” 

There was never a vote of 4 judges, 3-1, that had to be unanimous. That is not how the court system in Pima County works, so I’m not sure where she got that information.  Judge Tang ruled against the plaintiffs on numerous issues. The suit was appealed for a number of reasons, but none were considered valid with the exception of plaintiffs’ appealing the decision requiring them to pay GVR its attorneys’ fees. GVR’s legal fees were not paid by the plaintiffs (GVRs legal fees defending this lawsuit were paid by GVR members). 

While the request to pay attorney fees might seem unreasonable, the suit, like many similar suits filed against GVR by different plaintiffs over the years (all trying to avoid paying GVR) was considered a nuisance suit. The plaintiffs never had a chance of winning. 

My feeling at the time was that the attorneys were taking these people for a ride, collecting legal fees for something that was never going to win. I read the initial pleading, and even as a non-lawyer I could tell it didn’t stand a chance. Beyond the sloppy writing (spelling errors and all), the arguments were nonsensical. 

My advice to others who have similar sentiments about cutting ties to GVR:  Please read the documents from all the previous similar lawsuits (none of which were successful), which are available to the public either online or at the county courthouse. You might find that moving into a non-GVR property is much less costly than filing suit.

Altie Metcalf

Green Valley

