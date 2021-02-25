While stopped at the light at the intersection of La Canada and Esperanza I watched the flag-wavers with signs harass a woman in her car next to us and closest to them.
I think it’s time for them to leave! I personally have been harassed by one particular “patriot” while waiting for the light. Today, that guy was yelling “Welfare Queen” at the woman in her car next to us! In light of what we have seen the “patriots” do to our Capitol, I am offended and frankly concerned for our safety. Can we please call off the misguided rants? Just shut up and wave your flag if you must!
Sondra Blair-Bond, Green Valley