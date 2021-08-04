Citius, Altius, Fortius — and Forsaken,
You could say these Olympics have stood out from the crowd, by necessity.
The Games of 2020 deferred by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been about as enthralling as they could be.
So if there’s a letdown feeling over the biggest story being a tiny gymnast, Simone Biles (4-foot-8 by 121 pounds) battling with her psyche and confidence — overshadowing even some fabulous performances by Team USA swimmers in particular — well, it’s just another casualty of the damnable plague.
Smack dab in the agony of a state of emergency in Japan, the Olympic Games were put together in the best possible way, which was…in spite of it all.
But why?
Because, one supposes, the games must go on.
Particularly in view of the fact they were supposed to have been held a year before.
We need to have the Olympics, period.
Besides, television will not be denied its bread and circuses. Especially its bread.
For the first time in 125 years or so, the games were fan-less. And we discovered how pale and languid even the best sporting events on the planet can seem without the most underrated — and perhaps undervalued — component: The paying customers.
“Meat in the seats,” some old forgotten baseball owner once referred to fans, no doubt brushing cigar ashes from the vest of his three-piece suit.
But fans, as these summer games have proven, are as important as the competitors. Which makes the Tokyo effort all the more heroic.
All the narrative about the star athletes battling time and distance and each other (and in Biles’ situation, themselves) have seemed strangely less important at the 2020 Tokyo games. The reason is, there have been no cheering fans on hand to experience it.
Playing ambient crowd sounds, customized for each venue, was a brave attempt by Tokyo at putting life back into the events.
If it helped the athletes, though, it did little for the TV audience, in spite of how much we may have appreciated the organizers trying.
And in the final analysis, that’s how the 2020 Games of 2021 will be remembered.
A commendable effort worthy of a gold medal.
Thank you for trying, Tokyo.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter. He writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun.