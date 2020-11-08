Wow. Corky Simpson couldn’t wait for more than two months before penning another disguised racial commentary (“Play ball!” Nov. 4, Page A7). He devoted the first 12 column inches deploying a Romulan cloaking device to throw us off his true motive. He is also careful (this time) to avoid using the words “Black athletes.”
Corky believes fans like him don’t want to watch (Black) athletes express their concern about social justice (it’s not “politics,” Corky), he just wants to watch the game. I don’t particularly enjoy it either, but maybe I need to be reminded that I, through the miracle of privilege, haven’t been exposed to the abuse, discrimination and prejudice many others have had to endure. I think that most professional athletes, coaches and team owners engage in this social expression due to empathy and guilt and realize they are luckier than those who have to endure murder, assault and other abuse every day and they wish to try to give something back.
If enough fans stop watching professional sports due to player expressions of support of social justice, then the athletes, coaches and owners will suffer a reduction of income. Most people, however, will decide that their love of sport will overcome the inconvenience of being reminded of inequality in America.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley