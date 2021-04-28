I agree with Mike Moore (“Macho man cops,” Page A7, April 25) that most cops are good. But his blind spot sticks out like the beam in my eye: Protesting while white is a lot safer that protesting while black.
Dysfunctional systems make it hard to be good when power is abused. We see them in militarized and racist police departments, in the military (remember My Lai?), even in our families and churches.
To continue riding this train of thought, read “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies,” by Resmaa Menakem. The author, a trauma therapist and veteran in Minneapolis, explains why racism (or any “ism”) is so hard to eradicate. It’s in our bodies, and then our minds. The book gives me hope.
Sherry Machen
Green Valley