In view of the ongoing crisis with the coronavirus, this may be a good time to reintroduce the antimicrobial properties of copper.
Bacteria and viruses will die when they come in contact with copper surfaces, many within minutes, according to some research. Push plates, door knobs and handles, hand rails and bed rails are prime examples of where copper surfaces should be found.
Institutions like our schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities and government buildings should have all these things in order to help control germs. This would be one small step for copper, one giant leap for virus control!
Dave Efnor, Tucson