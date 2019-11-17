There are a number of politicians who blame guns for all the killing in the United States and want to do something meaningful to stop the gun violence. Some want to confiscate guns, others want to increase gun registration and some think the answer is making AR15s, etc., illegal.
I’m getting tired of all the suggestions because I don’t know what will work. So, I decided to engage in a fair and impartial experiment to find an answer to this serious problem.
I loaded nine guns, including handguns, rifles, shotguns and AR15s etc., to the maximum ammo limit. I then placed five of the guns on my front porch, all aimed outward at passersby should they come across my yard in front of the loaded firearms. I then placed two more guns on my roof in the same position, and the last two in my open front window.
Throughout the day I counted 17 people who walked by the “kill” zone but none had been shot. Those people included neighbors, paperboys, mail delivery and dog walkers.
I can’t help but wonder if there is another reason for the gun violence.
William Davis, Green Valley