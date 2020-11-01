The challenges during COVID-19 have been extremely difficult for everyone! Certainly our educational institutions have not been exempt from this reality! Recently, Continental School staff requested 65 Chromebooks for first-graders at a time when students need to be connected to the internet. The community donations response was overwhelming.
Many of us echo Superintendent Roxana Rico’s sentiment, “There is no greater investment than the education of our children!” We can be supportive of our local students by voting yes on Prop. 484: The Continental School override. Without increasing your tax rate, Prop. 484 will maintain smaller class sizes, retain fine arts and physical education programs.
If the override is not passed, the district will be forced to cut more than $525,750 from its operating budget over the next two years. Fine arts and physical education will be reduced or eliminated while class sizes may increase.
Continental School has provided students a quality education, now we as community partners have an opportunity to make certain that same quality education is sustainable in the future. Thank you for this consideration!
Sharon Rezac Andersen, Green Valley