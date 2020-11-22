The Executive Orders issued by the various states’ governors, boards of supervisors and city mayors under their emergency powers have become the hallmark of the current pandemic; Arizona has not been spared.
Under the current provisions of Arizona statutes ARS 26-303 and ARS 26-311 our governor and those other listed entities have open-ended emergency legal authority to close down almost any businesses that they want. Small, family-owned restaurants, bars, fitness centers and other businesses have been closed or severally limited in operations. Those actions are causing some small businesses to close permanently, while others have severally limited their operations as they try to stay financially afloat.
All that may change soon as the state and federal courts have started wading into this fray based on the provisions of the U.S. Constitution. Lawsuits filed recently by trade groups and individual business owners are slowly being addressed and several recent major cases come to mind.
The Michigan Supreme Court recently ruled that the governor of Michigan use of her “emergency powers” was too broad and “simply cannot be sustained within the constitutional system of separated powers,” and ruled their state emergency statute (which is similar to Arizona’s) was invalid.
“A pandemic does not negate our U.S. Constitution,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito publicly said last week.
The longer the state leaders use their emergency powers, the more likelihood that a court is going to intervene to enforce the U.S. Constitution and slap the hands of those drunk on those powers.
Bobby Wilson, Green Valley