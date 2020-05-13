Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen. We are at war fighting a world-wide pandemic. Now is the time for a message of hope for those suffering from COVID-19 along with support and admiration for an army of frontline care givers risking their lives for us.
Kelly’s self-promotion for office during this crisis is questionable. He may not be taking corporate cash but obviously has a spaceship full of money from major donors. Suggest he take a page from former Vice President Biden’s playbook and put campaigning on hold. Or at least replicate Sen. McSally’s current message of hope.
If Kelly is compelled to buy television time, then use his voice for the good of Arizona residents as a sign of compassion during these desperate days. This is a time for leadership over political aspiration.
Robert J. Lundin II, Green Valley