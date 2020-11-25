Supervisor Steve Christy purchased more street signs than any other candidate so he obviously understands the value of name recognition. First, let me tell you I did not vote for him because of his stance on not wearing a mask. He and his dangerous vote shows a basic lack of understanding for basic public health. Do you wear a seat belt, do you encourage children to wear a helmet when riding a bike? Those are just two of the most obvious safety health mandates!
Now, he didn’t vote to vote to approve election results and, in my opinion, he has now moved into Trump’s conspiracy world. There are no irregularities or fraud involved and I am here to tell him I will not be quiet any longer. He is nothing but a lame sycophant who is a threat to democracy. Ask yourself, how many people have died or become very ill because Christy fed into Trump’s conspiracy; their families have a right to know about his irresponsible opinion. Democracy is fragile under the lies and conspiracies of the current administration but he seems to have gotten sucked into all of them. We will not forget!
Patricia Scott, Green Valley