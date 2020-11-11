I respectfully disagree with GVR President Don Weaver’s reaction that the discovery of a lawsuit involving potential CEO candidate Scott Somers was not thought to be an issue in his potential hiring. I also urge the GVR board to table any hiring decision, especially if it involves Somers.
I believe employee Maeve Kennedy Grimes, who upon learning of two errors on a 2014 election ballot, duly contacted the appropriate agency, which directed the need for supplemental ballots at a cost of $14,000. Somers apparently felt the errors to be insignificant and directed Grimes to find less expensive ballots or, worse yet, “do nothing.”
I would consider Somers to be insubordinate to the ruling of the Secretary of State’s directive. What would have cost $14,000 to remedy cost nearly $440,000 by a unanimous 12-person jury decision and damaged Grimes’ career! Eventually, there was an additional $10,000-plus for an independent assessment of Somers and Clatsop County, Oregon. After the review, Somers said it “was time to go.”
While Somers was described by some as “hard-working/supportive” in the review, specific behaviors such as “inflexible, stops listening when he disagrees, needs to involve others, thin-skinned, too quick to take action” do not bode well for a leadership role.
The GVR staff has been accommodating, cooperative and hard-working, especially during these trying times. They have a great team spirit and are deserving of a leader who is respectful, has people skills, can be flexible, collaborates on all levels and can be a positive instead of a demoralizing factor.
I believe the information shared by the search firm is extremely important and must be carefully scrutinized before a decision is made. We don’t want history to repeat itself.
Helen Russo, Green Valley