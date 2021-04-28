John Fanning (“Rid of Trump!” April 21) reminds me of several people I know. He’s upset and worried about things he doesn’t understand (domestic oil production and gas prices) or things that haven’t happened and aren’t likely to happen, like packing the Supreme Court or paying reparations.
Talking about something doesn’t mean it’s going to come true, especially if the talkers are politicians. I am much less afraid of what some Democrats propose versus what Trumplicans proposed and in many cases went through with. Trump supporters were just fine with every cockeyed idea he came up with and they heartily approved giving Trump lots of power as the Chief Executive of the United States.
Now that Joe Biden is in office, they think he and the Democrats have too much power and are afraid some of the more radical Democratic proposals will become law. I say if Biden starts wishfully thinking his term in office will never end or hires Hunter to be his chief adviser in the White House, your worries will be a lot more justified.
Marilyn Querciagrossa
Green Valley