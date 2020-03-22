OK, Green Valley News, it’s incumbent upon our local newspaper to inject some calm, even humor, into this pandemic situation that has some of us all aflutter. Americans, as I remember us, became stoic, sensible in times of great concern.
Today, in Walgreens, a couple I ran across were quite concerned that they — as was Walmart — were out of toilet paper. I thought of all the alternatives (the Vietnamese hanging their butts over their sampans, splashing water on themselves).
How about food, drinking water, power, ammo — in case the crazies become too crazy and storm your walls.
Toilet paper? As Americans (yes, I care about the human race, but, sorry, I’m an American first!), I would hope we would first adhere to self-preservation, for us and our families. And then our fellow Americans. Haven’t seen your older neighbors in a couple of days? Check on them. Work together; you might have a bunch of something, they might have a bunch of something else.
Let the ignorant pundits on TV politicize this pandemic. We need calm and common sense. Got queen olives for your afternoon martini? Dog food? (Which, by the way, isn’t bad eating).
C’mon folks, this was an unknown virus that, of course, our medical establishments got blind-sided by. It’s kinda hard to have vaccines on standby for a bug you’ve never encountered. Many businesses are going to fold; some will lose millions. Let’s — as well as we can — take care of our fellow Americans, work together, and slap the next panicky person who screams in your face.
We will get through this, one way or another. Ok, fess up: who’s hoarding all the TP?
Scott Anderson, Green Valley